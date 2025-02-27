AGL48.83▼ -1.13 (-0.02%)AIRLINK184.69▲ 0.2 (0.00%)BOP12.78▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY7.81▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL8.81▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML48.19▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC121.28▼ -1.76 (-0.01%)FCCL40.84▼ -0.36 (-0.01%)FFL15.18▲ 0.06 (0.00%)HUBC131.07▼ -0.76 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.82▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.25 (-0.04%)MLCF51.23▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)NBP76.24▲ 0.8 (0.01%)OGDC212.11▲ 3.23 (0.02%)PAEL42.55▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PIBTL8.94▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)PPL175▲ 2.14 (0.01%)PRL34.73▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PTC23.94▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)SEARL94.42▼ -0.86 (-0.01%)TELE8.25▼ -0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL32.84▲ 0.14 (0.00%)TPLP11.45▼ -0.22 (-0.02%)TREET21.75▼ -1.22 (-0.05%)TRG60.25▼ -0.23 (0.00%)UNITY30.01▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)WTL1.45▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off amid downpour in Pindi

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy Match Called Off Amid Downpour In Pindi
RAWALPINDI – The dead rubber game of Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been washed out due to persistent rainfall in twin cities.

As Men in Green were looking to bag a single victory in today’s game, continuous rain deferred play, including the toss, and officials had no choice but to abandon the match, leaving both teams without a win in the flagship tournament.

This washout leaves Pakistan and Bangladesh at the bottom of the points table, with both teams failing to register a victory in their campaign.

Pakistan’s tournament began on February 19 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, where they were defeated by New Zealand. Batting first, the Blackcaps posted a commanding 320/5, powered by centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Pakistan’s bowling struggled, with Naseem Shah taking 2/63 but fellow pacer Haris Rauf conceded 83 runs.

Pakistan’s CT25 campaign had been marred by poor performances, including six-wicket loss to India and an underwhelming chase of 321 set by New Zealand in their opening games. With both India and New Zealand advancing from their group, Pakistan had no chance of progressing further.

Following their defeat to India, top-order batsman Saud Shakeel admitted that Pakistan needed to improve across all areas, while captain Mohammad Rizwan recognized the pressure faced by the middle order during the tournament.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, also suffered losses to India and New Zealand, focused on their immediate performance.

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

