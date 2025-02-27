Pakistan vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match called off amid downpour in Pindi

RAWALPINDI – The dead rubber game of Pakistan vs Bangladesh in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been washed out due to persistent rainfall in twin cities.

As Men in Green were looking to bag a single victory in today’s game, continuous rain deferred play, including the toss, and officials had no choice but to abandon the match, leaving both teams without a win in the flagship tournament.

This washout leaves Pakistan and Bangladesh at the bottom of the points table, with both teams failing to register a victory in their campaign.

Pakistan’s tournament began on February 19 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi, where they were defeated by New Zealand. Batting first, the Blackcaps posted a commanding 320/5, powered by centuries from opener Will Young and wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Pakistan’s bowling struggled, with Naseem Shah taking 2/63 but fellow pacer Haris Rauf conceded 83 runs.