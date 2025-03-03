Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more intermittent rains predicted

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains and gusty winds are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely move eastward during next 12 to 18 hours.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Malakand, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Kohat and Orakzai on Monday night. Isolated heavy rains and heavy snowfalls are also expected.

On Tuesday, cold and dry weather is predicted in most districts of the province. However, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are predicted in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Battagram, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, Malakand, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera and surroundings.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Malam Jabba 59, Kakul 45, Kalam 36, Balakot 31, Pattan 30, Cherat 28, Dir (Upper24, Lower 16), Peshawar (Airport 23, City 19), Bacha Khan Airport, Saidu Sharif 21, Takht Bai 18, Bannu 15, Chitral 11, Mirkhani 07, Drosh 06, Dera Ismail Khan (City, Airport 02)

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 19, Kalam 18

Parachinar and Kalam remained the coldest places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba was recorded at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 94 per cent.