Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather: More intermittent rains likely

PESHAWAR – More intermittent rains with a few heavy falls are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper and central parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains with few heavy falls are likely in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Haripur, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Kohat, Karak, Laki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Waziristan and Tank on Thursday night and Friday.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Karak, Hangu and Tank. Rains/windstorms/lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Peshawar’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 36°C and 38°C on Friday and between 37°C and 39°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the province.

Rainfall (mm): Bannu 38, Kakul 35, Malam Jabba 16, Kalam 14, Dera Ismail Khan (City, Airport 08), Parachinar 05, Drosh 02

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 62 per cent.