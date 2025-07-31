Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Intermittent monsoon rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent monsoon rains with isolated heavy falls are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Monsoon currents penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the upper parts.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent monsoon rains are predicted in the twin cities, northeast/southern Punjab, northeast/southern Balochistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening/night and Friday. Isolated heavy rains are also likely in south Punjab and central/southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period.

Heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Tank, South Punjab, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir. Rains/windstorms/lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Friday and Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, rains with isolated heavy falls occurred in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours. Hot and humid weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Gujranwala 47, Bahawalnagar 29, Sialkot (City 18, Airport 09), Jhang 18, Toba Tek Singh 14, Bhakkar 07, Narowal, Sahiwal 05, Sargodha 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 38, Kakul 35, Malam Jabba 16, Kalam 14, Dera Ismail Khan (City, Airport 08), Parachinar 05, Drosh 02

Balochistan: Bar Khan 10

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 04), Rawalakot 02

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 02

Dalbandin remained the hottest place in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 45°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Turbat and Nokkundi was recorded at 44°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 75 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 69 per cent.