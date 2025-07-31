Big Drop in LPG Prices in Pakistan ahead of Petrol Rate Review

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for millions of households as Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) announced big cut in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices for August 2025.

In a bold step towards consumer relief, price of LPG has been slashed by staggering Rs17.73 per kilogram, bringing the new rate down to Rs. 215.37 per kg. This is not a minor dip but it’s one of the major cuts seen in months.

Meanwhile, price of 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder dipped by Rs209.24, making new cost Rs. 2,541.

This unexpected price cut is said to be ray of hope for masses grappling with rising living costs. OGRA emphasized that the decision comes as part of a broader initiative to combat inflation and bring real relief to the average Pakistani household.

Petrol prices in Pakistan are expecting to come down by up to Rs9-10 per litre from August 1 in wake of fall in global oil prices.

The ex-refinery prices of petrol and diesel have decreased, along with customs duties and international premiums. However, final prices will depend on exchange rate changes and government revenue considerations.