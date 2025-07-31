Complete schedule of Pakistan vs West Indies T20I, ODI series

LAUDERHILL – Pakistan are all set to take on West Indies in the eighth bilateral T20I series between the two teams after they first faced each other in April 2011 in this format.

The three T20Is, beginning on Thursday, 31 July (1 August, 5 am Pakistan time) at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida, is the first meeting between the two teams in T20Is since December 2021.

The second and third T20I are scheduled to take place on 2 and 3 August at the same venue, with the first ball slated to be bowled at 8 pm local time (3 and 4 August, 5 am Pakistan time).

Pakistan will take the field in Lauderhill, a venue that has played host to 12 ODIs and 17 T20Is since May 2010, for the second time after beating Ireland by three wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Overall, Pakistan have won 15 of the 21 T20Is played between the two teams, with hosts winning three and as many ending in no result. Both teams will be looking to make amends to their most recent T20I series results after visitors conceded 2-1 to Bangladesh and hosts 5-0 to Australia.

Pakistan arrived in Lauderhill on Monday, 28 July and took part in two intensive training sessions. Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi have returned to the T20I squad.

Series schedule:

31 July – First T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

2 Aug – Second T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

3 Aug – Third T20I v West Indies, Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, Lauderhill, USA

8 Aug – First ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

10 Aug – Second ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago

12 Aug – Third ODI v West Indies, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago