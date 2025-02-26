Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more intermittent rains expected

PESHAWAR – More intermittent widespread rains and gusty winds are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night, Thursday and Friday.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorms with snowfall over the hills are also expected during the period.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over central/upper parts of Pakistan. It will likely persist over the upper parts during the next 02 to 03 days.

Under these weather conditions, more intermittent widespread rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in Dir, Chitral, Kohistan, Swat, Shangla, Mansehra, Buner, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Kohat, Hangu, Orakzai, Karak, Bannu, Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, and Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday night and the next two days.

Heavy rain with heavy snowfall over hills and hailstorms are also expected at few places during the period. Heavy rains/snowfalls will likely disrupt traffic by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Shangla till February 28. Heavy rains may generate flash floods in vulnerable areas of the province.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Thursday, and 07°C and 09°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills occurred in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Dir (Upper 52, Lower 40), Balakot 48, Kalam 46, Saidu Sharif 45, Pattan 43, Chitral 39, Malam Jabba 36, Cherat 33, Kakul 29, Mirkhani 28, Peshawar (Airport 27, City 22), Bacha Khan Airport 26, Drosh 21, Takht Bai 19, Bannu 14, Parachinar 10, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 07, City 05)

Snowfall (inches): Kalam 16, Malam Jabba, Chitral 08

Parachinar remained the coldest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Kalam and Malan Jabba was recorded at -01°C.

In Peshawar, minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 70 per cent.