Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; Intermittent rains predicted

PESHAWAR – Rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with occasional gaps on Wednesday night and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan and will likely persist over the upper parts of the country until 21 February.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Kohat on Wednesday night. Heavy rains and snowfall are likely at a few places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan and Mansehra.

On Thursday, more intermittent rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi and Kohat. Heavy rains and snowfall are likely at a few places in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan and Mansehra.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Shangla. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the period.

Peshawar’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 06-08°C on Thursday and 07-09°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed in Peshawar and most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. However, Bannu received 01 mm of rain.

Kalam and Parachinar remained the coldest places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Malam Jabba and Chitral was recorded at -01°C.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 07°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 36 per cent.