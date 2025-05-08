AGL43.23▼ -4.65 (-0.10%)AIRLINK127.27▼ -13.48 (-0.10%)BOP8.68▼ -0.5 (-0.05%)CNERGY5.72▼ -0.86 (-0.13%)DCL9.04▼ -1 (-0.10%)DFML28.49▼ -3.16 (-0.10%)DGKC119.55▼ -11.21 (-0.09%)FCCL39.86▼ -2.99 (-0.07%)FFL12.21▼ -1.33 (-0.10%)HUBC119▼ -8.28 (-0.07%)HUMNL11.44▼ -0.66 (-0.05%)KEL3.92▼ -0.3 (-0.07%)KOSM3.94▼ -0.93 (-0.19%)MLCF60.87▼ -6.22 (-0.09%)NBP75.71▼ -6.72 (-0.08%)OGDC179.39▼ -17.24 (-0.09%)PAEL37.01▼ -3.6 (-0.09%)PIBTL7.1▼ -0.79 (-0.10%)PPL131.91▼ -13.37 (-0.09%)PRL24.26▼ -2.69 (-0.10%)PTC17.43▼ -1.92 (-0.10%)SEARL66.65▼ -7.4 (-0.10%)TELE5.6▼ -0.79 (-0.12%)TOMCL25.9▼ -2.88 (-0.10%)TPLP6.75▼ -0.9 (-0.12%)TREET16.42▼ -1.81 (-0.10%)TRG53.13▼ -5.86 (-0.10%)UNITY24.07▼ -0.39 (-0.02%)WTL1.1▼ -0.12 (-0.10%)

State Bank of Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves rise by $118 million

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI – Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $15,482.6 million as of May 02, 2025.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, foreign reserves held by the central bank stood at $10,332.5 million. Net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $5,150.1 million as of May 02, 2025.

During the week ending May 02, 2025, SBP’s reserves increased by $118 million to $10,332.5 million.  Before this week, SBP’s reserves increased by $9 million to $10,214.4 million. A week earlier, SBP’s reserves decreased by $367 million to $10,205.9 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending April 11, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $127 million to $10,572.4 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $23 million to $10,699.4 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $70 million to $10,676.3 million. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $540 million to $10,606.8 million due to external debt repayments.

A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $49 million to $11,146.8 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $152 million to $11,097.9 million due to external debt repayments. A week earlier, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $27 million to $11,249.5 million. Before that week, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $21 million to $11,222.4 million.

During the week ending February 14, 2025, SBP’s foreign reserves increased by $35 million to $11,201.5 million. SBP’s foreign reserves decreased by $252 million to $11,166.6 million due to external debt repayments a week earlier.

During the week ending January 31, 2025, SBP’s liquid foreign reserves increased by $46 million to $11,418.3 million. Before this week, the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves decreased by $76 million to $11,372.4 million due to external debt repayments.

During the week ending January 17, 2025, SBP’s reserves decreased by $276 million to $11,448.7 million due to external debt repayments.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Pakistan, Top News

India’s botched Missile Launch used to incite Sikhs against Pakistan: Dar

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; intermittent rains, hailstorms expected

  • Featured, Pakistan

Flights operation suspended at Karachi Airport as Pak-India tensions peak

  • Featured, Pakistan

Lahore authorities planning evacuations from DHA, Walton after drone strikes?

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer