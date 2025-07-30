Honda CG 125 Gold new price from August 2025 after latest increase

LAHORE – Atlas Honda has introduced the CG 125 Gold Edition in Pakistan, a visually striking motorcycle aimed at riders who appreciate both aesthetics and dependable performance.

The gold variant builds on the legacy of the CG 125 with eye-catching enhancements and a polished design.

It comes in two sleek color options—black with gold accents and red with gold—offering a fresh, glitter-infused appearance.

Unique styling features include rare decals on the fuel tank and side covers, a golden-finished front emblem, and gold-toned highlights on the silencer cover and speedometer. The transparent turn indicators also emit a golden glow, adding to its premium appeal.

Known for its durability and strong resale value, the CG 125 remains a popular choice among commuters in Pakistan. The bike is powered by a 4-stroke OHV air-cooled engine and features a kick-start system.

It is also fitted with telescopic fork front suspension, delivering a balanced ride and swift acceleration.

One of the CG 125’s key selling points is its affordability when it comes to maintenance.

Spare parts are widely available at reasonable prices, making it a more economical option compared to other bikes in the market such as those from Suzuki and Yamaha.

Honda CG 125 Gold New Price

The company has recently increased the price of its motorcycles following the imposition of the NEV tax. The new price of Honda CG 125 Gold has surged to Rs296,900 after imposition of Rs2,784 in wake of the NEV Levy and Rs44,866 in wake of sales tax.