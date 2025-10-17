PCB unveils schedule of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s third round

LAHORE – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy’s third round will begin in four cities on Saturday, October 18.

From the third round onwards, three fixtures will be live-streamed on Tapmad (in Pakistan) and the PCB YouTube Channel (outside Pakistan).

Abbottabad will lock horns with Islamabad, while Lahore Whites will play against Sialkot at two different venues in the federal capital. Multan will play against Faisalabad in Abbottabad. In Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur will face the challenge of Peshawar. Karachi Blues will play against FATA in Peshawar.

Third Round Fixtures (18-21 October):

Abbottabad v Islamabad at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Bahawalpur v Peshawar at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Lahore Whites v Sialkot at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad

Karachi Blues v FATA at Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar

Multan v Faisalabad at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad