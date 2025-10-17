Changan made Oshan X7 cheaper with New Exciting offer; full details here

Exciting news for crossover SUV lovers in Pakistan as Changan rolled out limited-time offer on its popular Oshan X7 crossover that’s already turning heads on Pakistan’s roads. The four wheeler known for its bold design, smooth performance, and luxurious comfort, earned a strong fan following.

For a limited period, buyers can enjoy a massive discount of up to Rs5Lac, along with 2 years of free maintenance, making it the perfect time to upgrade their driving experience. Whether you crave power, elegance, or cutting-edge technology, the Oshan X7 delivers it all in one stylish package.

Oshan X7 remains a powerful, refined, and easy-to-drive SUV that offers strong performance, excellent comfort, and great fuel efficiency for its class. With its sleek design, advanced safety features, and modern technology, it continues to raise the bar in Pakistan’s mid-size SUV segment.

Now, with the limited-time discount and free maintenance, this is the perfect opportunity for SUV enthusiasts to upgrade their driving experience.

According to the company’s official announcement, prices for the Oshan X7 now start from Rs. 8,274,000, making it one of the most competitively priced SUVs in Pakistan’s mid-size segment. The offer is valid until October 31, 2025, with standard terms and conditions applied.

Variant Price Oshan X7 Comfort 8,474,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense (5-seat) 9,149,000 Oshan X7 FutureSense (7-seat) 9,299,000

Oshan X7 is backed by 1.5L turbocharged engine, which delivers quick, responsive acceleration, giving you strong pickup every time you press the pedal. Its handling is remarkably stable, with minimal body roll even on sharp turns, ensuring both comfort and confidence behind the wheel.

The suspension system performs exceptionally well, effortlessly absorbing bumps and uneven surfaces to keep the ride smooth and comfortable for passengers. Inside, the refined and modern cabin showcases a stylish design with an elegant color combination, adding a truly premium feel.

The bold and aggressive styling gives Oshan X7 a commanding road presence, while features like adaptive cruise control make highway driving more convenient and relaxing.

For 7-seater SUV, the Oshan X7 delivers impressive fuel economy, offering decent milegae adn balance of power and efficiency makes it an attractive choice for families and enthusiasts alike.

Some drivers have noted concerns about headlight brightness and gear shifts, but these issues have largely been addressed in the latest facelift version. The headlights now provide ample illumination once adjusted correctly, and while the dual-clutch transmission (DCT) may show slight jerks at times, it becomes smooth and barely noticeable with experience.