Ambassadors from Canada, Lebanon, Netherlands, and NZ present credentials to President Zardari

ISLAMABAD – Four newly appointed ambassadors presented their credentials to President Asif Ali Zardari at the Presidential Palace.

The diplomats included Canada’s High Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan, Lebanon’s Ambassador Abdulaziz Isa, the Netherlands’ Ambassador Robert Jan Siggert, and New Zealand’s High Commissioner David Pine. Upon arrival, they were received with a guard of honor by the Pakistan Armed Forces.

President Zardari congratulated envoys on assuming their new roles and highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral ties. He noted that Pakistan’s relations with Canada are long-standing and cordial, emphasizing the need to expand cooperation in IT, energy, and minerals.

Expressing solidarity with Lebanon, President condemned Israeli aggression and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Regarding the Netherlands, he underlined opportunities to enhance collaboration in trade, investment, and education, praising Dutch contributions to Pakistan’s water management and environmental sustainability projects.

On ties with New Zealand, President Zardari highlighted potential cooperation in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, and clean energy. He extended best wishes to all four ambassadors, expressing confidence that their efforts will further strengthen bilateral relations.