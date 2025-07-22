Pcb May Face Financial Loss As Asia Cup 2025 Hangs In Balance Ahead Of Acc Meeting

KARACHI -The future of the Asia Cup cricket tournament 2025, scheduled for September, hangs in the balance as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) prepares for a critical meeting this Thursday in Dhaka.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is at risk of incurring a significant financial loss—estimated at over Rs8.8 billion—if the tournament is cancelled due to mounting opposition reportedly led by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

At the core of the controversy is India’s alleged attempt to sabotage the event, which could cause Pakistan to lose more than Rs1.16 billion in direct Asia Cup revenue alone. Additionally, PCB has reportedly allocated USD 25.9 million (around PKR 7.5 billion) from its expected ICC share to cover annual operations—funds now potentially at risk.

The sources said that India along with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan is lobbying against the event, with the intention of undermining PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s leadership of the ACC.

India is also opposing the venue of the meeting, which is being held in Dhaka under Naqvi’s chairmanship, and is reportedly considering boycotting the session altogether.

According to the ACC constitution, a minimum of three Test-playing nations and ten full or associate members must attend to validate the meeting.

However, Indian media reports suggested that Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Oman are backing India’s stance and may not attend, which could nullify the session’s legal status due to lack of quorum.

The Indian media further alleged that Naqvi, during his recent visit to Kabul in his capacity as Pakistan’s Interior Minister, sought Afghanistan’s support for the Dhaka meeting.

Afghanistan, whose home ground has often been based in Dehradun, India, is reportedly aligning with the Indian camp and has assured support for India’s position.

The crisis has now escalated into a geopolitical standoff. If the meeting is not relocated, India may boycott the Asia Cup altogether.

Meanwhile, PCB nominated its former COO and current advisor Salman Naseer to represent the board in Dhaka, where he is overseeing arrangements and ACC affairs.

Adding to the tension, India recently refused to play against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends in Birmingham which led to the cancellation of the match.

Responding to the situation, a PCB spokesperson said, “We do not respond to Indian propaganda.” This came after a statement by the Indian minister for sports a week earlier, suggesting the Indian team might participate in the Asia Cup after all—indicating internal contradictions within the Indian stance.

The future of the Asia Cup now rests on Thursday’s ACC meeting, which not only carries significant financial implications for Pakistan cricket but could also shape the geopolitical landscape of regional cricket diplomacy.