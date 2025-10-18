PCB chairman hosts dinner to honour national cricket team

ISLAMABAD -Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosted a dinner in honour of the national cricket team to acknowledge their commendable performances and contributions to the sport.

Addressing the players, Chairman Naqvi lauded their dedication, teamwork, and determination, stating that their exceptional performance had brought pride to the nation. He urged the cricketers to continue demonstrating the same passion and discipline, expressing confidence that their hard work would lead to even greater achievements in the future.

“Consistency and unity are the foundation of lasting success,” Naqvi remarked, adding that he firmly believed the national team would continue to bring glory to Pakistan through their continued excellence.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi hosts dinner for Pakistan 🇵🇰 Test squad and officials in Islamabad 🍽️#PAKvSA | #GreenPeYaqeen pic.twitter.com/e84U17imvG — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 17, 2025

Highlighting the spirit of the game, the PCB chairman said that cricket is not merely a sport but a bridge of friendship and mutual respect. He expressed hope that the Pakistan team would continue to uphold the country’s rich cricketing traditions and serve as ambassadors of sportsmanship on and off the field.