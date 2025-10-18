Model, social media influencer Romaisa Saeed dies in road accident

FAISALABAD – Rising Pakistani fashion model and popular TikToker Romaisa Saeed passed away during treatment for injuries sustained in a recent road accident near Faisalabad.

The reports suggested that Romaisa met with an accident a few days earlier in the outskirts of Faisalabad.

She suffered severe injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where she remained under intensive care for several days. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Romaisa Saeed was among the new generation of models gaining prominence in Pakistan’s fashion industry. She earned recognition for her elegance and charm on the runway and enjoyed a large following on TikTok and Instagram, where her engaging content attracted thousands of fans.

Her sudden death has left the fashion and entertainment industries in shock. Fellow artists, models, and social media personalities expressed profound grief over her passing and paid tributes on various platforms, remembering her as a talented, humble, and lively individual.

Funeral prayers for the late model were offered in Faisalabad, followed by burial at a local graveyard in Nankana Sahib.

Romaisa’s untimely demise has cast a pall of sadness over the fashion and social media communities, with admirers continuing to recall her positivity and warm presence.