ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan to face New Zealand today

COLOMBO – Pakistan Women’s cricket team will take on New Zealand today in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as they continue their quest for a maiden victory in the tournament.

Despite showing promising performances, the national side has yet to register a win. In their previous encounter against England, Pakistan appeared in a commanding position before rain washed out the match, leaving it without a result.

Earlier, Pakistan stunned defending champions Australia by dismantling their top order but eventually fell short of victory due to middle-order collapses and missed opportunities.

In preparation for the crucial clash against New Zealand, the squad conducted an intensive training session focusing on batting, bowling, and fielding. However, rain interruptions allowed the practice to continue for only two hours.

Team management expressed optimism that Pakistan would capitalize on their recent form and convert strong performances into a much-needed win.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand XI (probable): 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Georgia Plimmer, 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Sophie Devine (capt), 5 Brooke Halliday, 6 Maddy Green, 7 Isabella Gaze, 8 Jess Kerr, 9 Rosemary Mair, 10 Eden Carson, 11 Lea Tahuhu.

Pakistan haven’t been shy about changing up their XI, particularly their batting order. But considering the washout against England, they might stick to an unchanged side.

Pakistan XI (probable): 1 Omaima Sohail, 2 Muneeba Ali, 3 Sidra Amin, 4 Aliya Riaz 5 Natalia Pervaiz, 6 Sidra Nawaz (wk), 7 Fatima Sana (capt), 8 Rameen Shamim, 9 Diana Baig, 10 Nashra Sandhu, 10 Sadia Iqbal