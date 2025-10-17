PCB shifts women’s U-19 skills, fitness camp from Lahore to Karachi  

KARACHI – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the relocation of the national women’s Under-19 skills and fitness camp from Lahore to Karachi.

The 20-day camp will be held at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre under the guidance of head coach and former Test cricketer Azam Khan.

The camp, set to begin on Monday, will focus on enhancing players’ cricketing skills and physical fitness in preparation for the national team’s upcoming tour of Bangladesh in December.

A total of 30 players have been called up based on their performances in the recently concluded National Under-19 Women’s Cricket Championship in Karachi. The squad includes six all-rounders, ten batters, twelve bowlers, and two wicketkeepers.

Alongside skill and fitness training, participants will also attend lectures on anti-doping, international cricket protocols, and media interaction to prepare them for professional cricket.

The final Pakistan women’s Under-19 team will depart for Bangladesh later this year.