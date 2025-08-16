Harbhajan Singh opposes India playing Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has publicly opposed India playing against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to start on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Indian media reported that Harbhajan Singh said India should refuse to play Pakistan, claiming that it disrespects the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

“Our soldiers don’t return home, and we go out to play cricket—this mocks their sacrifices. Why should we give them so much importance?” he remarked.

He also added that the Indian government holds the view that “blood and water cannot flow together.”

The India-Pakistan match is set for September 14 and will be the first encounter between the two sides since the April Pulwama attack, which India cited as a reason to sever all ties with Pakistan, including sporting relations.

Indian media and former players’ statements indicate that political tensions continue to influence India’s approach to cricket, using the sport as a platform for animosity.

Meanwhile, cricket fans worldwide remain eager to watch the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India, highlighting the global appeal of the rivalry.

Pakistani officials and players have consistently maintained that cricket should remain separate from politics, but India appears to continue its pattern of politicizing the sport.