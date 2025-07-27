Shaza reiterates Pak commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for national development

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, met with a distinguished Chinese delegation on the sidelines of the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai to discuss collaboration in AI skills development, smart city solutions, and medical technology innovation.

The delegation included Mr. Cheng Dong, Member of the Standing Committee of the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and Executive Vice President of Shanghai Zhangjiang High-tech City Medical Innovation Research Institute; Mr. Liu Yuangui, Vice President of Shenlan Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.; Professor Zhao Shanting, a German-trained medical doctor and doctoral supervisor; and Dr. He Bin, a German PhD and assistant to Prof. Zhao.

The discussions focused on launching an AI skills exchange program for Pakistani youth, partnering with the National IT Board for digital governance solutions, and facilitating joint ventures with Pakistani startups in health tech, edtech, and fintech.

The delegation also expressed interest in showcasing smart maintenance machinery and AI-powered applications in Pakistan, along with advancing AI-based Chinese medicine research to address chronic and neurological diseases.

Federal Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja welcomed the proposals and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging emerging technologies for national development.

She assured the delegation of MOITT’s full support in fostering cross-border partnerships that promote innovation, digital capacity building, and inclusive growth.