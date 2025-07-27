Get your Honda CG 125 on easy installment with as low as Rs9,739/month

KARACHI – Honda CG 125 is one of the most popular two-wheeler in Pakistan, admired for its strong performance and trusted reliability.

The Honda 125 bike has been a top choice for daily commuting in cities and villages for decades. Riders appreciate its powerful 125cc engine, excellent fuel efficiency, and easy maintenance, which suit the needs of students, office workers, and delivery riders alike.

It features classic design, comfortable seating, and durable frame that make it suitable for both smooth roads and rough terrains.

Honda CG 125 Price Update

The price of Honda CG 125 stands at Rs238,500 as of July 2025.

Honda CG 125 Installment Plan

Faysal Bank has introduced an exclusive 0% profit installment plan for the popular Honda CG 125. Customers can now own the iconic bike with easy monthly installments and no additional profit charges for up to six months.

Under the 3 months installment plan at 0%, the customer will need to pay Rs79,500/month. Similarly, the per month installment will be Rs44,250 for a six month plan at 0%.

The bank is offering a range of tenures without 0% markup to suit different budgets:

12 months: Rs24,645 per month

24 months: Rs14,708 per month

36 months: Rs11,395 per month

48 months: Rs9,739 per month

This special promotion is valid until 31st July 2025, allowing buyers to benefit from flexible payment options without any profit for the first six months.