Pakistan’s relentless Missile Attack forced India to approach US for ceasefire: CNN

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and India finally agreed to ceasefire after Donald Trump led US diplomacy, announcing a sudden stop to deadly conflict – and now diplomatic editor of CNN said New Delhi’s only hope in this situation was to turn to allies for Ceasefire.

CNN’s international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson reported that Modi government reached out to key global powers, including the US, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, to help broker a ceasefire with Pakistan following a sharp escalation in military tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Robertson, a key observer of South Asian geopolitics, said Pakistan’s civil-military leadership initially been inclined toward pursuing diplomatic de-escalation. However, that effort unraveled after a series of strikes on Pakistani airbases. In retaliation, Pakistan launched a significant and sustained missile offensive that put India on the defensive.

Pakistan-India Ceasefire

How ceasefire reached agreement between India and Pakistan reached… CNN's international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson's take pic.twitter.com/2u5GY6umXV — Israr Ahmed (@IsrarAhmedPK) May 10, 2025

“The barrage of missiles from Pakistan was overwhelming and forced Indian government to look for a diplomatic off-ramp,” CNN editor said, adding that India specifically contacted US Secretary Rubio, as well as officials from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, to intervene and facilitate a ceasefire.

The rapid chain of events marks one of most serious escalations in recent years, prompting urgent international calls for restraint and dialogue.