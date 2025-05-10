Pakistan, India to start talks on Key Issues at Neutral Venue after Ceasefire, Rubio says

ISLAMABAD – South Asian region saw chaotic scenes, Pakistan and India agreed to start discussions on broad set of issues at a neutral venue, after a breakthrough diplomatic effort facilitated by Donald Trump-led government.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marks a significant step toward de-escalating tensions between the two nations. Rubio confirmed that both countries had reached an understanding to start negotiations on a wide array of matters, with talks set to take place in a neutral location to ensure a fair and impartial setting.

The agreement follows intensive diplomatic engagement between senior officials, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with national security advisors and military leaders from both sides.

“This is a pivotal moment for peace in South Asia,” Rubio said in a social media post. “I commend the leadership of Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for their commitment to resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy.”

The talks will cover various issues that have long been points of contention between the two countries, with experts speculating that matters related to security, trade, and regional stability will be on the agenda.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed optimism about the talks, highlighting that India remains steadfast in its position against terrorism. Jaishankar reiterated that India’s commitment to national security would not waver, but that the country was open to constructive dialogue for peace and cooperation.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development, stressing that the talks represent a full commitment to peace, without compromising Pakistan’s sovereignty. Dar pointed out that reactivated military communication channels would help ensure that the ceasefire and talks move forward smoothly.

Both countries have long been engaged in tensions over territorial disputes and security concerns, but the commitment to dialogue is seen as a promising shift toward addressing these challenges through peaceful negotiations.

The international community has widely welcomed the announcement, with hopes that the talks will pave the way for a long-term resolution to the issues between the two nuclear-armed nations.