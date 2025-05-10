Honda Pridor, CD 70 Dream and CB-150 Installment Plans May 2025 Update

Honda continues to rule Pakistani two-wheeler market, contributing more than half of total sales. Prices of Honda rides including Pridor, CD-70 Dream and CB-150 are however sky high in recent times.

Get your brand-new Honda bike in easy, interest-free monthly installments across Pakistan. You can get models like Honda CD 70 Dream, Honda CG 125, or Honda CB 150F, with monthly payments. Enjoy flexible installment plans ranging and benefit from zero down payment options on select plans.

Honda Pridor Installments 2025

Details Amount Down Payment Rs. 62,670 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Rs. 64,470 Monthly Installment Rs. 12,186 Tenure 12 Months

Honda CD 70 Dream remains one of the most sought-after motorcycles in the commuter segment across Pakistan, thanks to its exceptional fuel economy, strong resale value, and easy availability of spare parts. This makes it a top choice for budget-conscious riders and daily commuters alike.

Despite these shortcomings, the CD 70 Dream continues to dominate the streets due to its low maintenance cost and trusted brand name. For now, it remains a practical option—but expectations for a meaningful upgrade are growing louder.

Honda CD Dream 70

Details Amount Down Payment Rs. 50,670 Processing Fee Rs. 1,800 Total Rs. 52,470 Monthly Installment Rs. 9,853 Tenure 12 Months

Honda CB 150 is praised for its comfort, smooth ride, and high-quality paint finish. However, it faces criticism for being expensive, having hard-to-find spare parts, and high maintenance costs, which limit its appeal among budget-conscious riders.

Honda CB 150F