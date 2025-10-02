Pakistan’s Mushtaq Ahmed among 200 detained as Israel intercepts Gaza-bound flotilla

Israeli forces launched a crackdown on the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining over 200 individuals from 37 countries who were attempting to break the Gaza blockade.

Among those detained were prominent Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and former Pakistani senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan. The group was aboard 13 boats that were part of the flotilla, which aimed to deliver aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to Al Jazeera, the flotilla’s spokesperson, Saif Aboukshik, confirmed the detentions on Instagram, stating that individuals from Spain (30), Italy (22), Turkey (21), and Malaysia (12) were among those arrested.

Despite these arrests, Aboukshik assured that the mission would continue, with nearly 30 boats still attempting to reach Gaza through the Mediterranean. He stated, “Our volunteers are determined and motivated, and they will do everything possible to reach Gaza’s shores by morning.”

In addition, the Pakistan Palestine Forum revealed that Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, who was leading the Pakistani delegation aboard the flotilla, was also detained by Israeli forces.

The forum further disclosed that only one observer boat, carrying Pakistani representative Syed Uzair Nizami, successfully managed to escape the Israeli blockade.

As of now, there has been no official update on the status of other Pakistani delegates aboard the flotilla.

Human rights organizations and Palestine advocacy groups have strongly condemned Israel’s actions and called on the international community to intervene immediately.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reiterated its call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire across all Occupied Palestinian Territories; the lifting of the illegal blockade of Gaza; unfettered access and provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people; immediate release of all humanitarian workers and activists onboard the flotilla; full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law; and accountability for Israel’s repeated violations of international law.