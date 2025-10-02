ATM Cards update for Punjab flood victims [Cash Amount Limit]

LAHORE – The Punjab government had decided to issue ATM cards for providing cash assistance to victims of recent devastating floods instead of using the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) for the initiative, it emerged on Thursday.

Reports said the Debit cards will be distributed among the affected families after a survey currently underway in the flood-hit areas as the provincial government has promised to compensate the people who suffered losses in recent deluges.

ATM Card Verification

Reports said the ATM Cards will be issued to flood victims after complete verification from the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Punjab Land and Revenue Authority (PLRA), and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Cash Amount Limit

The provincial government will transfer cash amount to the flood victim, who will be able to withdraw it using the ATM cards.

The government has however not shared any details about how much money will be given to the people through Debit cards.

Meanwhile, PM’s Adviser and Senator Rana Sanaullah has raised serious objections to the data of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

He stated this in response to a press conference by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders. Sanaullah clarified his stance on various issues, including the provincial water distribution and the ongoing political dynamics between the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Sanaullah responded to comments made by PPP leadership about Punjab’s water allocation, particularly highlighting that Punjab’s Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz, focused solely on the province’s share of water, without making any remarks on the water allocation for other provinces. He emphasized that as long as Punjab’s share is managed within its own boundaries, there should be no objections.