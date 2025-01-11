AGL36.97▲ 0.39 (0.01%)AIRLINK189.64▼ -7.01 (-0.04%)BOP10.09▼ -0.05 (0.00%)CNERGY6.68▼ -0.01 (0.00%)DCL8.58▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML37.4▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)DGKC99.75▲ 4.52 (0.05%)FCCL34.14▲ 1.12 (0.03%)FFL17.09▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC126.05▼ -1.24 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.79▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)KEL4.77▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.58▲ 0.21 (0.03%)MLCF43.28▲ 1.06 (0.03%)NBP60.99▲ 0.23 (0.00%)OGDC224.96▲ 11.93 (0.06%)PAEL41.74▲ 0.87 (0.02%)PIBTL8.41▲ 0.12 (0.01%)PPL193.09▲ 9.52 (0.05%)PRL37.34▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)PTC24.02▼ -0.05 (0.00%)SEARL94.54▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE8.66▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.53▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)TPLP12.39▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TREET22.37▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)TRG62.65▼ -1.71 (-0.03%)UNITY32.47▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.75▼ -0.04 (-0.02%)

Pakistan’s Muhammad Asif wins SAARC Snooker Championship title

COLOMBO – Pakistan star snooker player Muhammad Asif has added another feather to his as he clinched the title at the third SAARC Snooker Championship in Colombo.

The world amateur snooker champion displayed a flawless performance in the tournament to grab the title.

He defeated Sri Lanka’s Thaha Irshath in the final with a commanding 5-0 victory, without dropping a single frame throughout the match.

The SAARC Snooker Championship title is Asif’s eighth career title, highlighting his status as one of the most successful amateur players in the region.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have congratulated Pakistani player Muhammad Asif for winning the Third SAARC Snooker Championship.

In their separate statements today, they said Muhammad Asif made Pakistan proud by winning the Snooker Championship.

They said the entire nation is proud of Muhammad Asif.

Our Correspondent

