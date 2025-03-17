Pakistan’s logistics industry braces for digital transformation

KARACHI – To modernize Pakistan’s logistics and freight forwarding sector, the Pakistan International Freight Forwarders Association (PIFFA) has joined hands with Galaxefi Solutions Private Limited to drive digital transformation in the industry.

Under this strategic alliance, both sides will work closely to enhance the digital capabilities of freight service providers. The collaboration aims to streamline operations, reduce paperwork, and bring Pakistani freight forwarding businesses up to global industry standards.

Currently, Pakistan’s shipping and logistics industry generates approximately 10 million paper documents annually. GALAXEFI’s digital solutions will facilitate the transition towards a ‘less-paper’ environment, ensuring greater efficiency, security, and compliance.

Jamil Ahmed, Chairman of PIFFA, highlighted the broader impact of digital transformation: “Freight forwarding is the backbone of Pakistan’s trade economy. By joining hands with GALAXEFI, we aim to equip our members with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring seamless operations and compliance with international standards.”

Asif Pervez, Founder and CEO of GALAXEFI, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “This collaboration marks a turning point for Pakistan’s logistics sector. We are not just introducing digital tools—we are empowering businesses to scale, compete, and thrive in the global marketplace.”

This MoU signifies a major step toward modernizing Pakistan’s supply chain ecosystem, making it more efficient, transparent, and globally competitive.