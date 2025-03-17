Finance Ministry clears air on Salary and Pension Revision Claims in Budget 2025-26

KARACHI – In another Twist about salaries and pensions revision, the Finance Ministry of Pakistan has clarified salary increase news for government employees.

Ministry of Finance issued formal clarification amid reports about Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s alleged statement regarding revision of salaries and pensions for government employees in the budget for 2025-26.

Salary Update in Budget

It comes as Finance czar Aurangzeb hinted that government employees would not see an increase in their salaries and pensions in the financial year 2025-26. Finance Division quickly denied these reports, saying, the finance minister did not make any such announcement or statement.

The ministry stressed that news attributing this claim to the finance minister was false and inaccurate. Finance Ministry also clarified that there was no mention of revising the pay scales, salaries, or allowances for government employees in Finance Minister’s speech in the National Assembly.

Finance Minister provided a written response to a question raised by an honorable Member of the Assembly, explaining the current situation. At present, revision of pay scales, salaries, and allowances for federal government employees for the next fiscal year is not under consideration.”

This clarification comes amid growing speculation about potential changes in the pay structures for government workers, but the Ministry has made it clear that no decisions have been made yet regarding salary revisions.