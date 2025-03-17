Naseer Soomro: Pakistan’s tallest man, who stood at 7-feet 9-inches tall, is No More

MULTAN – Pakistan suffered loss of ‘Gentle Giant’ Naseer Soomro, the country’s tallest man with 7 Feet 9 Inches height, who passed away after suffering chronic illnesses.

The tallest man in country with 242 million breathed his last at the age of 55 after long battle with pulmonary and joint issues. According to his family, Soomro passed away in his hometown of Shikarpur, where he will be laid to rest.

Standing at an extraordinary height of 7’9, Soomro was not only a famous figure in Pakistan but also one of the tallest people in the world. His remarkable height, which was at least three feet taller than the average person, brought him national and international fame, earning him recognition on a global scale.

His passing marks the end of an era for one of the most iconic figures to have emerged from Pakistan.

Naseer Somroo