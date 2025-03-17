AGL62.05▲ 5.64 (0.10%)AIRLINK180.86▲ 0.76 (0.00%)BOP11.67▲ 0.38 (0.03%)CNERGY7.5▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.35▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)DFML46.08▲ 0.19 (0.00%)DGKC133.99▼ -0.54 (0.00%)FCCL46.07▲ 0.89 (0.02%)FFL16.26▲ 0.2 (0.01%)HUBC132.07▼ -1.17 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.02▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.57▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.13 (0.02%)MLCF59.17▲ 0.36 (0.01%)NBP73.98▲ 0.57 (0.01%)OGDC221.38▲ 2.79 (0.01%)PAEL45.54▲ 2.92 (0.07%)PIBTL10.18▲ 0.26 (0.03%)PPL184.09▲ 1.01 (0.01%)PRL36.54▲ 1.21 (0.03%)PTC24.96▲ 0.62 (0.03%)SEARL101.23▲ 5.41 (0.06%)TELE7.8▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL36.07▲ 1.51 (0.04%)TPLP10.64▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)TREET22.42▲ 0.15 (0.01%)TRG60.56▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)UNITY29.6▲ 0.46 (0.02%)WTL1.32▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Naseer Soomro: Pakistan’s tallest man, who stood at 7-feet 9-inches tall, is No More

Naseer Soomro Pakistans Tallest Man Who Stood At 7 Feet 9 Inches Tall Is No More
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

MULTAN – Pakistan suffered loss of ‘Gentle Giant’ Naseer Soomro, the country’s tallest man with 7 Feet 9 Inches height, who passed away after suffering chronic illnesses.

The tallest man in country with 242 million breathed his last at the age of 55 after long battle with pulmonary and joint issues. According to his family, Soomro passed away in his hometown of Shikarpur, where he will be laid to rest.

Standing at an extraordinary height of 7’9, Soomro was not only a famous figure in Pakistan but also one of the tallest people in the world. His remarkable height, which was at least three feet taller than the average person, brought him national and international fame, earning him recognition on a global scale.

His passing marks the end of an era for one of the most iconic figures to have emerged from Pakistan.

Naseer Somroo

Soomro, was facing breathing difficulties and joint pain. His family revealed that for many years, Soomro faced ongoing health challenges, often requiring hospitalization for extended periods.

Soomro’s extraordinary height—at least three feet taller than the average person—earned him international recognition. He traveled to the America, and several other countries, gaining attention for his towering stature.

Naseer Soomro Pakistans Tallest Man Who Stood At 7 Feet 9 Inches Tall Is No More

He was employed by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), but over the years, he struggled financially due to a lack of support from both the government and his employer. Despite his fame, Soomro lived in relative obscurity in his later years, facing severe financial difficulties.

His passing brings attention to the challenges faced by extraordinary individuals who, despite their global recognition, may be overlooked and left without the support they deserve.

Naseer Soomro Pakistans Tallest Man Who Stood At 7 Feet 9 Inches Tall Is No More

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Business, Pakistan, Top News

Finance Ministry clears air on Salary and Pension Revision Claims in Budget 2025-26

  • Featured, Pakistan

Fact Check: Has Pakistani Govt announced 8 Holidays for Eidul Fitr 2025?

  • Pakistan, Top News

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks, exposes India’s role in regional terrorism

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; dry cold predicted

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer