AGL55.02▼ -0.27 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.48▼ -1.04 (-0.01%)BOP12.7▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.05▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML49.34▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)DGKC120.74▲ 3.75 (0.03%)FCCL42.47▲ 0.35 (0.01%)FFL15.45▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC133.46▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL14.4▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.79▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.34▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF49.04▲ 2.1 (0.04%)NBP74.4▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)OGDC210.37▲ 7.62 (0.04%)PAEL42.49▲ 1.35 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.21 (0.02%)PPL178.06▲ 5.85 (0.03%)PRL35.24▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PTC24.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)SEARL96.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TELE8.31▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.02▲ 0.32 (0.01%)TPLP11.86▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET23.53▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG63.27▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY29.89▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)WTL1.49▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistanis can now work in Uzbekistan as employment ban is lifted; Check Full Fee Structure

Pakistanis Can Now Work In Uzbekistan As Employment Ban Is Lifted Check Full Fee Structure
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for workers as Uzbekistan allows Pakistani Workers to Join the workforce after a brief ban.

The Central Asian nation ended ban on people from Pakistan, allowing them to seek work opportunities at the recommendation of the Pakistan Embassy in Tashkent, which suggested registration of workers to streamline their employment process.

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment issued circular to all Protectorate of Emigrants Offices, directing them to register Pakistani workers for employment opportunities to protect the rights of workers emigrating to the country.

The timing of this decision aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s scheduled two-day visit to Uzbekistan at the end of February, highlighting the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Pakistani citizens wishing to work in landlock country must get visa protection from the appropriate department to ensure their legal rights are safeguarded in the host country.

Uzbekistan Visa Insurance Fee 2025

Fee  Direct Employment Through Overseas Employment
Life Insurance Fee Rs 2,500 Rs 2,500
OPF Welfare Fund Fee Rs 4,000 Rs 4,000
Registration Fee Rs 2,500 Rs 500
OEC Fee Rs 200 Rs 200
OEP Service Charges Rs 15,000
Total  Rs 9,200 Rs 22,200

Pakistan, Azerbaijan ink Landmark agreements for Joint Energy Projects, LNG Trade

 

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Article, Uncategorized

Coastal risks in Pakistan and ongoing initiatives

  • Uncategorized

Tensions within PTI soaring as Fawad Chaudhry ‘slaps Shoaib Shaheen’ outside Adiala Jail

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

President Zardari calls for expanded cooperation with Portugal on 75th Diplomatic Anniversary

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

China, Pakistan share common vision of peace & prosperity: Shiyuanqiang Faisal Malik wishes China’s govt, people a happy, prosperous New Chinese Year

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer