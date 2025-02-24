Pakistanis can now work in Uzbekistan as employment ban is lifted; Check Full Fee Structure

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for workers as Uzbekistan allows Pakistani Workers to Join the workforce after a brief ban.

The Central Asian nation ended ban on people from Pakistan, allowing them to seek work opportunities at the recommendation of the Pakistan Embassy in Tashkent, which suggested registration of workers to streamline their employment process.

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment issued circular to all Protectorate of Emigrants Offices, directing them to register Pakistani workers for employment opportunities to protect the rights of workers emigrating to the country.

The timing of this decision aligns with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s scheduled two-day visit to Uzbekistan at the end of February, highlighting the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Pakistani citizens wishing to work in landlock country must get visa protection from the appropriate department to ensure their legal rights are safeguarded in the host country.

