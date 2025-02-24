Pakistan, Azerbaijan ink Landmark agreements for Joint Energy Projects, LNG Trade

BAKU – Pakistan and Azerbaijan strengthened relations with major agreements on Oil, LNG, and Urban Cooperation.

In key move to bolster bilateral ties, Islamabad and Baku inked multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements across several sectors, including trade, energy, tourism, and education. The agreements were formalized during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the state broadcaster reported.

Head of two states exchanged documents in a high-level ceremony to bolster cooperation. MoU was signed between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Pakistan’s Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and PSO for a joint venture on the Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project.

Two sides also made amendment to the existing Framework Agreement on the sale and purchase of LNG cargoes, further extending the scope of the Master LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement.

A different MoU was signed between the cities of Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan and Lahore in Pakistan, aimed at enhancing cooperation at the municipal level.

This series of agreements marks a significant step forward in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, promising greater opportunities for cooperation in vital areas of mutual interest.