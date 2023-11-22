LAHORE – Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday continued operation against violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

LDA teams demolished/sealed several buildings in Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Awan Town, Qazi Town and adjacent localities for violation of bylaws and illegal commercial use.

LDA team partially demolished illegal shops in Awan Town and removed shutters from several shops in Qazi Town.

Team also demolished Neelam Ghar/illegal sheds, sealed an illegal showroom and removed sports nets in Sabzazar.

Illegal gym was also sealed in Marghazar Colony.

In Allama Iqbal Town, team demolished under construction restaurant and sealed two illegal premises.

Director Town Planning -II carried out the operation with the help of enforcement teams, heavy machinery and Police.

As per the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operation.

LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed continuing indiscriminate operations against encroachment, violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use.