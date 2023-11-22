LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rainfall of varying intensities for Lahore and parts of Punjab on Thursday.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Thursday.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in Lahore and most districts of the province on Wednesday night.

Fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas.

Cold weather is expected in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Mianwali.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

Fog/smog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.

Moderate to dense fog/smog may disturb vehicular movement on Motorway (Pindi Bhattian-Lahore, Lahore-Abdul Hakim, Lahore-Sialkot, Faisalabad-Multan and Multan-Sukkur) and portions of National Highway during morning hours.

In Lahore, minimum temperature is likely to remain between 10-12 degrees Celsius on Thursday and 11-13 C on Friday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Murree remained the coldest place in the province where mercury dropped to 06 C.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 11 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 83 per cent.