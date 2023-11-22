KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 index continued the ongoing bullish trend, moving up to an all-time high of 58,000 milestone, setting a new period of financial excellence.

The benchmark stock index struck a record intra-day high of 58,349, rising 1.70 per cent from the Wednesday close.

In the last session, the benchmark index had gained 294 points or 0.51% to settle at 57,371.59.

The lessening of economic and political fears is taking the market to a new high, and index-heavy sectors like automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, and oil companies remained famous.

Pakistan is heading toward elections that were delayed for a year and amid improved economic indicators successful IMF review, investors are buying stocks, with prices going sky high.

The huge rush in the money market will be able to lure further investment from its other multilateral and bilateral partners.