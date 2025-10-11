Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali conquers highest peaks of all 7 continents

KARACHI – Pakistani mountaineer Asad Ali Memon has achieved a historic feat by summiting the tallest peaks of all seven continents, completing the prestigious “Seven Summits” challenge.

Asad Ali Memon completed his journey by reaching the summit of Puncak Jaya in Indonesia, the highest peak of Oceania.

This achievement marks the culmination of a remarkable journey that began in 2019 and saw Asad conquer the tallest mountains on each continent.

In 2019, Asad first scaled Mount Elbrus in Europe, followed by Aconcagua in South America in 2020. His next milestone came in 2021, when he summited Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

In 2022, he tackled Mount Denali in North America, and in 2023, Asad reached the summit of Mount Everest in Asia, the highest mountain on Earth. Earlier this year, he also conquered Mount Vinson in Antarctica.

His extraordinary accomplishments have earned him global recognition and established him as one of the leading climbers in the world. His determination and resilience have inspired many, and his achievement adds to Pakistan’s growing legacy in the world of mountaineering.