Unfair selection hurts Pakistan’s cricket

WHY are we always losers? Actually, we are losers because of unfair selection within players for international matches.

Our Cricket Board is selecting players on special quota who are introduced by their respective supporters in sports, in the result we continue to lose matches.

When the fair option will be overlooked in the result, matches will be caught by the opposition players.

How sad on PCB which is continually preferring to the people of special quota, depriving the inspirational players away from playing cricket at International level for the country.

There are esteemed and inspirational players in Sindh and Balochistan, especially players of these areas are often overlooked in the selection of PCB.

Cricket game at international level is actually about reputation saving act but the selection of PCB makes it reputation declining act against the country.

Ironically, the best players are struggling days and nights as they could be selected in PCS and to play for their country against the rival team, but the condition of PCB in the selection of players on merit remains unchanged.

One notable issue is why Pakistan continues to lose matches against strong teams.

The reason lies in overlooking players who are truly proficient and selected based on merit.

Another harsh reality is that most of the players in Pakistan’s cricket team, especially those selected for international matches, tend to come from specific regions, like Punjab and the KP.

These players are often introduced through the support of influential individuals.

Even if the PCB selects a player from Balochistan or Sindh, they are often not given the opportunity to play at the international level.

Instead, these players are kept in the team but are only allowed to play in test matches.

No doubt, Sindh and Balochistan are not lacking in cricketing talent, but the real issue lies in the regions themselves.

Balochistan is a politically sensitive area, while Sindh is often considered backward in terms of development.

In the PCB’s selection process, regional background should not matter; what should truly count is the struggle and dedication of the players.

A living example of this discrimination is Shahnawaz Dahani, who comes from a small region in Sindh and a poor family.

Despite his talent, he has consistently faced discrimination in test matches and series.

Dahani is an exceptional bowler, with his remarkable speed capturing the attention of spectators across Pakistan.

However, due to his ethnic identity as a Sindhi, he has been overlooked for international matches by the PCB.

This reflects the plight of the PCB’s flawed merit system, which contributes to the losses of the Pakistan team.

Talented players are often overlooked, while those less deserving of international opportunities are given a chance to play.

There must be a fair and transparent selection process to ensure the country maintains its standing in the world of sports.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Ghotki.

([email protected])