Pakistani envoy criticizes India for politicizing sports during Asia Cup 2025

ABU DHABI – Pakistani diplomatic official on Monday expressed strong concern over India’s actions that, according to him, politicized sports during the Asia Cup 2025.

Pakistani Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi issued a firm statement on the social media platform X, saying that India had once again made a mockery of itself by mixing politics with cricket. Referring to past incidents, he highlighted that in May 2025, India had deployed six aircraft and four Rafale jets, emphasizing an ongoing aggressive posture.

Ambassador Tirmizi further remarked, “Quaid-e-Azam had long recognized the Hindutva mindset. The hatred rooted in Nazism and fascism against Islam continues even today.”

The statement comes in the wake of the Asia Cup controversy, where the Indian cricket team, winners of the tournament, refused to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Mohsin Naqvi had expressed disappointment over India linking political tensions to the sporting event, stating that such behavior undermines the true spirit of sports.

“Actions like these harm the essence and integrity of the game,” he said.

The incident sparked debate across diplomatic and sports circles about the need to separate politics from sports, emphasizing that the international sporting events should remain a platform for fair competition and unity rather than political statements.