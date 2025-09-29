YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s bail plea adjourned as NCCIA seeks time to submit reply

LAHORE – The Lahore Sessions Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the gambling app case against popular Pakistani YouTuber Saad Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, until October 2.

The case, related to the promotion of a gambling application, was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Sajida Ahmed.

Saad Rehman’s lawyer, Usman Mushtaq, appeared in court and presented arguments on behalf of his client.

During the proceedings, the National Crime Control and Investigation Agency (NCCIA) requested additional time to submit the complete record of the case. The court directed the NCCIA to present all documents at the next hearing and adjourned the case until October 2.

The YouTuber has been facing allegations for promoting a gambling application, which led to the registration of a formal case by the NCCIA earlier this year.

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, aka Ducky Bhai, remains behind bars as National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) told the court it needed more time to examine electronic devices seized from him and complete its inquiry. The court ordered the agency to wrap up the investigation within this extended period.

He was arrested in mid August from Allama Iqbal International Airport, for endorsing gambling platforms including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game through his YouTube channel. Investigators further allege that he acted as a “country manager” for at least one of these platforms, earning financial benefits from the promotions.

The case has been filed under strict provisions of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and sections of the Pakistan Penal Code dealing with fraud, cheating, spamming, and electronic forgery.

While authorities press their case, Rehman’s lawyer insists his client’s custody is unnecessary, arguing that financial records can be obtained without detention and that no user losses have been proven.

The investigation, which began in June after reports surfaced of influencers pushing betting apps for profit, remains ongoing. The NCCIA is expected to present its findings once the remand ends.