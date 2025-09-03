Pakistani business tycoon Rafiq Habib passes away in Dubai

DUBAI – Rafiq Habib, one of Pakistan’s leading business magnate, passed away on Wednesday in Dubai.

Habib University shared the sad news on social media platform, Instagram while mourning the passing of its Founding Chancellor.

“A man whose calm resolve and deep integrity shaped every step of this journey, Rafiq Sahab was the moral and visionary force behind the creation of Habib University,” the university paid tribute to the departed soul.

“His belief that education must serve the greater good continues to guide our mission. His legacy lives on in the institution he helped build and the generations it will continue to empower,” read the post.

Habib University Founding President Wasif Rizvi said, “Rafiq Sahib was the visionary in the legendary Habib family to imagine a world-class institution of higher learning being founded in Karachi. Where others might have seen uncertainty, he saw destiny. He reminded us that this university was not merely to be an academic institution, but a living embodiment of the Habib family’s century-long commitment to the public good, to education, and to the higher values of service”.

Born in 1937, Habib was the former chairman of the House of Habib – a leading financial and business conglomerate in Pakistan.

As per the information available on the university’s website, Rafiq Habib possessed decades of rich experience in building and managing successful businesses, especially in the insurance and banking industries.

He had been honoured with multiple awards for his leadership and innovative approach to solving industry problems.