Pakistan wins Gold at 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games

Pakistan Wins Gold At 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games
In a major development, Pakistan on Friday secured a gold medal at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Afaq Khan claimed first place in the 100-meter snowshoeing event and earned a gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy.

It marked the Pakistan’s third gold medal in the competition.

Earlier, Muneeb-ur-Rehman won a gold medal in the 50-meter cross-country skiing event while in the women’s final of the same event, Pakistan’s Raveena Qurban secured a silver medal.

Pakistan’s Moazzam Iqbal also won a gold medal in cross-country skiing after securing the first place in the 800-meter snowshoeing event.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistani Athletes emerged victorious at Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 and won the four deals.

As the final round of the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025 kicked off, Pakistani athletes started securing medals, winning one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals so far.

In the ongoing Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy, Pakistani athletes showcased outstanding performances, clinching four medals.

Muneeb ur Rehman won a gold medal in the 50-meter cross-country skiing event,  Raveena Qurban secured a silver medal in the women’s final of the same event, in the 200-meter snowshoeing event, Ali Raza and Abdul Saboor won bronze medals.

The remaining five Pakistani athletes participated in the event but couldn’t secure a top-three positions.

Web Desk Staff

