Pakistan wins Gold at 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games

In a major development, Pakistan on Friday secured a gold medal at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Afaq Khan claimed first place in the 100-meter snowshoeing event and earned a gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy.

It marked the Pakistan’s third gold medal in the competition.

Earlier, Muneeb-ur-Rehman won a gold medal in the 50-meter cross-country skiing event while in the women’s final of the same event, Pakistan’s Raveena Qurban secured a silver medal.

Pakistan’s Moazzam Iqbal also won a gold medal in cross-country skiing after securing the first place in the 800-meter snowshoeing event.

The remaining five Pakistani athletes participated in the event but couldn’t secure a top-three positions.