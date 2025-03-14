France, Pakistan committed to women’s rights, gender equality and fight against discrimination

AFI hosts lively debate on implementation of anti-sexual harassment laws

The rights of women/girls and gender equality are at the heart of the Foreign Policy of France which makes them a priority in each area of its European and international action, such as peace and security, climate and environment, development and several others.

Likewise, Pakistan too has enacted and amended several laws addressing workplace harassment: Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 and Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Act 2022.

Besides, there exists a quasi-judicial body like the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) to protect women’s rights.

These developments were hailed by the French and the Pakistani speakers at an insightful discussion on ‘A Game Changer for Women: Anti-Sexual Harassment Law 2010’ hosted by the Alliance Francaised’Islamabad (AFI) in connection with the International Women’s Day.

Executive Director, Mehergarh Center for Learning and a prominent women rights activist MsMaliha Husain was the keynote speaker.

Political Counsellor, Embassy of France, Mr. Sokrarith Henry gave the French government’s perspective on this occasion.

A French journalist currently visiting Pakistan MsOndine de Gaulle and Director of the AFI, Mr Ali Bhatti were the panelists.

In her keynote address MsMaliha Husain gave an overview of the struggle for implementation of anti-harassment laws all these years, particularly from 2010 to 2025.

She noted with satisfaction that a number of achievements have been made not only at the federal and the provincial levels but also at the district level.

However, she admitted still there were a number of roadblocks and challenges to overcome.

She called for a significant change in the mindset and human behaviour in order to make a quantum leap in this direction.

Mr Henry Sokrarith hailed the Pakistani government and the rights organizations for enacting and implementing anti-sexual harassment laws.

While discussing anti-harassment laws from France’s point of view, he said harassment was illegal in France and the country’s penal code provided for penalties up to 2 years imprisonment and a fine of €30,000 (app.PKR 9. 1million) for moral harassment while up to 3 years and €45,000 (app.PKR 13.73 million) in case of sexual harassment.

In Pakistan, France has supported several projects dedicated to women.

In the wake of the deadly floods in the summer of 2022, we quickly mobilized to support programmes aimed at helping women, including the World Food Program actions dedicated to pregnant and lactating women, with €1,000,000 (app.PKR 305 million).

Moreover, the Embassy of France has been organizing for 3 years the Gender and Climate Award to promote women’s and youth’s commitment in the fight against climate change in Pakistan, he said.

This award consists of a financial support of several thousand euros and is organized with partners (Aga Khan Development Network, UNDP, UN Women, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Civil Society Coalition for Climate change).

The Pakistani Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination may join this initiative this year, he concluded.

Earlier, at the beginning, Director of the AFI, Mr Ali Bhatti earlier welcomed the guests and reiterated AFI’s commitment to focus on gender equality and against harassment at work place.