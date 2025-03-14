Sindh stands together on water crisis: Sharjeel

Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, lauded the unity of political parties in supporting a resolution presented by Chief Minister Sindh in the provincial assembly.

He noted that Jamaat-e-Islami, PTI, and MQM stood alongside the government on the issue, emphasizing that the province is collectively raising its voice on real challenges.

Speaking in the Sindh Assembly, the Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit highlighted Sindh’s historic role in Pakistan’s creation, recalling that the first resolution for the country’s establishment was passed in this very assembly.

He stressed that national unity should always take precedence over regional priorities and warned against projects that could disproportionately benefit one area at the cost of others.

Drawing a parallel between Pakistan and a human body, Memon stated that just as pain in one part affects the whole, an issue affecting one province will inevitably impact the entire country. He underscored the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) commitment to safeguarding the federation, recalling how former President Asif Ali Zardari raised the slogan of Pakistan Khappay during difficult times.

Memon reiterated that the water crisis is not just about supply—it is a matter of survival. “Oxygen is essential for life, and water is no different. If Sindh is deprived of its rightful share, the entire province will suffer,” he warned. He cited past drought-driven migrations from Thar as a grim reminder of what could happen on a larger scale if the crisis deepens.

The minister pointed out that Karachi, Pakistan’s last major city geographically, relies on river water, and if the Indus dries up, the consequences will be dire. He referenced a World Bank report predicting a severe water crisis by 2025, warning that it could cut food production by 70% and lead to inter-provincial disputes.

He questioned how such conflicts were foreseen years in advance, adding that letters from the Chief Minister and IRSA meetings prove that Sindh has long been vigilant about its water rights. Sharjeel Memon also revisited the controversial Kalabagh Dam project, crediting former President Asif Ali Zardari with permanently shelving it in favor of provincial autonomy. He criticized political figures who once backed the dam but later changed their stance for political gain, revealing that one such individual was even appointed Sindh’s Chief Minister.

He also recalled how, during the tenure of Jalal Mehmood Shah as Deputy Speaker, a resolution against the Kalabagh Dam was disrupted when the assembly lights were turned off. Reaffirming the PPP’s dedication to Pakistan’s strength and unity, Memon declared that his party would continue to defend Sindh’s rights and work for the country’s prosperity. “Our lives are devoted to Pakistan, and we will never stop striving for its progress,” he asserted.