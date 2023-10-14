AHMEDABAD – The most-anticipated fixture of this iteration of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place today when great rivals, Pakistan and India, will lock horn at the biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India.

The contest will mark the first instance of Pakistan and India playing a One-Day International against each other on Indian soil after 10 years. Their last bilateral meeting resulted in Pakistan defeating the hosts 2-1.

Both the sides enter this contest after wins in their opening matches. India beat Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in Delhi and Pakistan signed off their memorable trip to Hyderabad by recording the highest-ever chase in the history of World Cup, thanks to gutsy centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, on Tuesday. Babar Azam’s side kicked off their World Cup campaign with a comfortable 81-run win over the Netherlands.

Though Pakistan enjoy a positive win/loss ratio over India, they are yet to defeat them in a 50-over World Cup match.

Pakistan and India Squads

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Ifthikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali/Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan or Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Weather Forecast

Both, Accuweather and the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted clear skies and dry weather for October 14 (Saturday) in Ahmedabad. IMD forecasts a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius with the conditions expected to be humid. There are least chances of rain. PAK v IND Free Live Streaming

In Pakistan, the cricket fans can watch the warm up match at PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz, A-Sports and ARY ZAP.