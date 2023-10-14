LAHORE – The World’s most known rival teams lock horns on Saturday in the ongoing World Cup in the world’s largest cricket stadium.

The much-anticipated game raked in huge ratings and was touted as the ‘blockbuster event’ of the tournament as tens of millions are watching the action live whereas over 1.3 lac people are in a fully packed stadium.

Pakistan kickstarted the World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins but in today’s marquee game, Men in Blue bowled out Green Shirts for mere 191 runs. Apparently, a disciplined bowling performance helped Rohit Sharma led side to restrict archrivals under 200.

As game between two sides is test of strategy, skill, and preparedness, and above everything else, control of nerves, but sudden tumbling of Pakistani players raised many questions, and internet users started coming up with different theories.

Some fired salvos at PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf, who is in India watching the game, for fixing the game, while others blamed the government for having behind-the-door talks, and fixing the game.

Pakistan vs India World Cup 2023

People also came up with old records and here’s is glimpse of all World Cup matches between Pakistan, vs India.

1992 World Cup, Sydney – India won by 43 runs

1996 World Cup, Bangalore – India won by 39 runs

1999 World Cup, Manchester – India won by 47 runs

2003 World Cup, Centurion – India won by 6 wickets

2007 World T20, Durban – India won by bowl out

2007 World T20, Johannesburg – India won by 5 runs

2011 World Cup, Mohali – India won by 29 runs

2012 World T20, Colombo – India won by 8 wickets

2014 World T20, Dhaka – India won by 7 wickets

2015 World Cup, Adelaide – India won by 76 runs

2016 World T20, Kolkata – India won by 6 wickets

In reality, government of any country or even cricket management is not involved in anu behind the door talks as the only thing that command is superior temperament, top notch captaincy, handling pressure in difficult situations, fielding and preparedness of cricketers.

Social Media Reactions

Zardari to Zaka Ashraf: Great Job My Front Man, I have Received the Payment of #Fixed Match in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/nTEqYHYmpI — Dr. Sana (@_Dr_Sana_K_) October 14, 2023

Not only me, we all can see their disappointed faces. Match is fixed!!! right????? pic.twitter.com/vPy0BGdH1j — Farheen (@whoooooo_cares) October 13, 2023

