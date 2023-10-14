LAHORE – The World’s most known rival teams lock horns on Saturday in the ongoing World Cup in the world’s largest cricket stadium.
The much-anticipated game raked in huge ratings and was touted as the ‘blockbuster event’ of the tournament as tens of millions are watching the action live whereas over 1.3 lac people are in a fully packed stadium.
Pakistan kickstarted the World Cup campaign with back-to-back wins but in today’s marquee game, Men in Blue bowled out Green Shirts for mere 191 runs. Apparently, a disciplined bowling performance helped Rohit Sharma led side to restrict archrivals under 200.
As game between two sides is test of strategy, skill, and preparedness, and above everything else, control of nerves, but sudden tumbling of Pakistani players raised many questions, and internet users started coming up with different theories.
Some fired salvos at PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf, who is in India watching the game, for fixing the game, while others blamed the government for having behind-the-door talks, and fixing the game.
Pakistan vs India World Cup 2023
People also came up with old records and here’s is glimpse of all World Cup matches between Pakistan, vs India.
- 1992 World Cup, Sydney – India won by 43 runs
- 1996 World Cup, Bangalore – India won by 39 runs
- 1999 World Cup, Manchester – India won by 47 runs
- 2003 World Cup, Centurion – India won by 6 wickets
- 2007 World T20, Durban – India won by bowl out
- 2007 World T20, Johannesburg – India won by 5 runs
- 2011 World Cup, Mohali – India won by 29 runs
- 2012 World T20, Colombo – India won by 8 wickets
- 2014 World T20, Dhaka – India won by 7 wickets
- 2015 World Cup, Adelaide – India won by 76 runs
- 2016 World T20, Kolkata – India won by 6 wickets
In reality, government of any country or even cricket management is not involved in anu behind the door talks as the only thing that command is superior temperament, top notch captaincy, handling pressure in difficult situations, fielding and preparedness of cricketers.
Social Media Reactions
Only Pakistani Supporter In The Ground 😍🥀😉#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #fixed #PakistanCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/ARn7N3xsTi
— 𝑴 . 𝑾𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒆𝒎 (@Itx_WasiCH_56) October 14, 2023
Zardari to Zaka Ashraf: Great Job My Front Man, I have Received the Payment of #Fixed Match in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/nTEqYHYmpI
— Dr. Sana (@_Dr_Sana_K_) October 14, 2023
Not only me, we all can see their disappointed faces. Match is fixed!!! right????? pic.twitter.com/vPy0BGdH1j
— Farheen (@whoooooo_cares) October 13, 2023
Match doesn't END but Pakistani started crying 😭#ICCCricketWorldCup23 #HardikPandya #INDvsPAK#PakistanCricketTeam #IndiaVsPakistan #PAKvIND
Bumrah Siraj Kuldeep Gill Rizwan Bowling Wicket #fixedpic.twitter.com/lpsKVzrz01
— Aanchal (@SweetLilQueen) October 14, 2023
Pak collapsed to 191. Only top 4 could make into double figures, Shadab Nawaz Chacha Saud all failed to score on #Ahmedabad pitch
Meanwhile Zaka Ashraf to Babar Azam & Rizwan#fixed#INDvsPAK#PAKvIND#ICCCricketWorldCup23#CricketFever
Indian Crowd, Umpire#PakistanCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/qTP2AWjss3
— Azhar Mehmood (@AzHaR_Oficial) October 14, 2023