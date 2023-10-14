Toyota Land Cruiser ruled Pakistani roads, as the huge vehicle uses more latest technology and is geared towards being a high-end SUV.

Cruisers are an abundant sight on Pakistani roads, akin to many countries like many Gulf countries. In race of big and modern vehicles and SUVs, Toyota Land Cruiser takes the top spot as the Japanese auto giant is known for producing some of the high-end exclusive off-road vehicles, however, in countries like Pakistan, it costs a fortune to own SUVs like Toyota Land Cruiser.

Such factors contribute to the high cost of Cruisers, like Toyota Brand Prestige. These jeeps are known for luxury, and exclusivity, and comfort besides the rigorous performance. Toyota’s history and racing heritage add to its Land Cruiser ZX and other model’s prestige.

Land Cruisers are engineered to be high-performance vehicles, as the company invests heavily in research and development to create cutting-edge technology and modern solutions. These vehicles are loaded with state-of-the-art technology, including powerful engines, and advanced suspension systems.

Cruisers’ engines, transmissions, and other components are engineered for exceptional performance, and this focus on performance adds to the price. Owners of these SUVs claim to have tended to hold their value well in the used car market, and now more people are often willing to pay a premium for a new one.

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 2023 has been launched in Pakistan, boasting significant upgrades in both exterior and interior design, as well as advanced safety and driving assist features. The latest model is equipped with a range of enhancements in terms of performance and fuel efficiency, including a new gearbox and a feature-packed profile, marking a significant improvement over the previous generation.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in Pakistan

Land Cruiser 300 comes with 6-cylinder 3.45 L engine and is 10-speed automatic transmission. The new Toyota Land Cruiser comes with aggressive look, loaded with a big front grille and is backed by LED headlamps with front turn signals, day running lights (DRLs), and parking sensors. The new Cruiser has a leather trim with wooden accents is still present as a signature feature.

Some of other top features including steering switches for media controls and lane assist, cruise control, traction control, and lane departure warning. It comes with cluster display, push start/stop button and a big infotainment system which is engineered to supports wifi and Bluetooth connectivity. Other features include seatbelts, immobilizer, airbags with an SRS airbag system, a security alarm.

It is backed by 13 Airbags, Power Boot system, Sun Roof, Rear AC Vents, Heated Seats, and navigation system.

Toyota Land Cruiser Price in Pakistan 2023

Model Price Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Gasoline 3.5L Rs 156,829,000

Toyota Land Cruiser Fuel Tank

Land Cruiser comes with a fuel tank capacity of 110Litres.

Toyota Land Cruiser Fuel Average

The vehicle is available offers fuel average of 4-8 kilometers per Litre.

Toyota Land Cruiser Specs