Pakistan vs India Showdown set for September 14 as Asia Cup 2025 schedule unveiled

Cricket fever is set to grip world once again as Asia Cup 2025 gears up to begin from September 9 – 28 and official group stage fixtures were unveiled today, with one match already taking center stage in fan conversations: the India vs Pakistan showdown on Sunday, 14 September.
Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025
One of most anticipated match in world cricket, Pakistan vs India rivalry transcends borders and brings the sport to a fever pitch. The two arch-rivals are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, and will face off in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter on 14 September (Sunday).
The match comes just days after their respective openers — India vs UAE on 10 September, and Pakistan vs Oman on 12 September. A win in this high-stakes fixture will likely set the tone for the rest of the tournament for both cricketing giants.
Asia Cup Schedule 2025
Group A
|Date
|Day
|Match
|10 Sep 2025
|Wednesday
|India vs UAE
|12 Sep 2025
|Friday
|Pakistan vs Oman
|14 Sep 2025
|Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|15 Sep 2025
|Monday
|UAE vs Oman
|17 Sep 2025
|Wednesday
|Pakistan vs UAE
|19 Sep 2025
|Friday
|India vs Oman
Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong
|Date
|Day
|Match
|09 Sep 2025
|Tuesday
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|11 Sep 2025
|Thursday
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|13 Sep 2025
|Saturday
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|15 Sep 2025
|Monday
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|16 Sep 2025
|Tuesday
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|18 Sep 2025
|Thursday
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
With political tensions often keeping bilateral series off the table, the Asia Cup remains one of the few arenas where India and Pakistan regularly clash. The last few encounters between the two sides have delivered nail-biting finishes, and 2025 is expected to be no different.
With world-class talent on both sides — from Pakistan’s pace attack to India’s star-studded batting lineup — the cricketing world will pause to witness yet another chapter in this epic saga.