Pakistan vs India Showdown set for September 14 as Asia Cup 2025 schedule unveiled

Cricket fever is set to grip world once again as Asia Cup 2025 gears up to begin from September 9 – 28 and official group stage fixtures were unveiled today, with one match already taking center stage in fan conversations: the India vs Pakistan showdown on Sunday, 14 September.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2025

One of most anticipated match in world cricket, Pakistan vs India rivalry transcends borders and brings the sport to a fever pitch. The two arch-rivals are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, and will face off in what promises to be a blockbuster encounter on 14 September (Sunday).

The match comes just days after their respective openers — India vs UAE on 10 September, and Pakistan vs Oman on 12 September. A win in this high-stakes fixture will likely set the tone for the rest of the tournament for both cricketing giants.

Asia Cup Schedule 2025

Group A

Date Day Match 10 Sep 2025 Wednesday India vs UAE 12 Sep 2025 Friday Pakistan vs Oman 14 Sep 2025 Sunday India vs Pakistan 15 Sep 2025 Monday UAE vs Oman 17 Sep 2025 Wednesday Pakistan vs UAE 19 Sep 2025 Friday India vs Oman

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong

Date Day Match 09 Sep 2025 Tuesday Afghanistan vs Hong Kong 11 Sep 2025 Thursday Bangladesh vs Hong Kong 13 Sep 2025 Saturday Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 15 Sep 2025 Monday Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong 16 Sep 2025 Tuesday Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 18 Sep 2025 Thursday Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

With political tensions often keeping bilateral series off the table, the Asia Cup remains one of the few arenas where India and Pakistan regularly clash. The last few encounters between the two sides have delivered nail-biting finishes, and 2025 is expected to be no different.

With world-class talent on both sides — from Pakistan’s pace attack to India’s star-studded batting lineup — the cricketing world will pause to witness yet another chapter in this epic saga.