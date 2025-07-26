US CENTCOM Chief General Kurilla gets Pakistan’s Highest Military Honour ‘Nishan-e-Imtiaz’

ISLAMABAD – A rare and powerful display of international military diplomacy in Pakistan as the government awarded highest military award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), to United States Central Command Commander, General Michael E. Kurilla, who visited South Asian nation for defence conference.

At grand ceremony in Aiwan-e-Sadr, General Kurilla was honoured by President Asif Ali Zardari for his exceptional leadership and “unshakable commitment” to enhancing defence cooperation and counterterrorism efforts between the two long-time allies.

The decorated American general received full Tri-Services Guard of Honour, symbolising Pakistan’s deep appreciation and strategic trust in his vision for regional peace. Analysts call the move a “clear message” to the region — that U.S.-Pakistan defence ties are not only alive, but surging forward.

During high-level meetings with top Pakistani leadership including Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, two sides shed light on regional flashpoints to joint counterterrorism strategies and emerging hybrid threats.

This extraordinary honour, rarely granted to foreign military figures, comes at time when the global security landscape is rapidly evolving. The message is loud and clear: Pakistan and the U.S. are reinforcing their strategic alliance like never before.

Could this mark the dawn of a new era in South Asian military diplomacy? One thing is certain — General Kurilla’s name is now etched in Pakistan’s highest honours for defence collaboration.