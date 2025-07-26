Good News for Banking Aspirants: New Job Openings Available – Apply Online before August

ISLAMABAD – An exciting opportunity for professionals in banking and finance, as AL Habib Asset Management Ltd opened up multiple sales positions at its Lahore office.

The hiring is chance for ambitious individuals looking to start their careers in the mutual fund and investment sector. As one of Pakistan’s most reputable asset management companies, the company is expanding its team to boost its retail and institutional outreach. This move presents a strong entry point for banking aspirants eager to transition into the fast-growing investment and asset management space.

Vacancies 2025

Relationship Manager

Regional Manager Sales

Senior Area Manager Sales / Area Manager Sales

Senior Relationship Manager

These roles are tailored for individuals with a strong foundation in banking, finance, or sales, especially those with mutual fund or investment advisory experience. The company is seeking professionals who are results-driven, confident communicators, and comfortable working in performance-oriented environments.

Who can Apply

Candidates must hold a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Business Administration, Marketing, or Finance.

Managerial roles require 2–3 years of relevant experience.

Relationship Manager roles are open to those with at least one year of sales or client management experience.

These positions provide an excellent chance for those in traditional banking to shift into asset management, as it offers broader exposure to financial markets, portfolio management, and long-term career growth.

With market-competitive salaries, performance incentives, and a dynamic work culture, AL Habib Asset Management offers the kind of professional environment that rewards initiative and drive.

Apply Online

If you are Interested in landing this role, share you resume/portfolio to [email protected] before August 11, 2025.