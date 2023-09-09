COLOMBO – The much-anticipated Asia Cup 2023’s Super Four stage is set to take place between Pakistan and India tomorrow (September 10) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
The match will start at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.
Following are the details mobile phone users who wanted to watch the PAKvIndia match live;
Pakistan vs India live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while Indian fans can watch the match free by downloading Disney Plus Hotstar app from Play Store or App Store.
Here’s all the details of where you can stream the Asia Cup live on TV and mobile devices.
Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Pakistan
PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels will broadcast on TV channels. On mobile devices, Tamasha will provide live streaming to viewers as it inked a deal with Ten Sports.
Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in India
In India, cricket viewers can watch match on Star Sports while live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.
Furthermore, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will air the event.
Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Bangladesh
In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will air Asia Cup 2023 event.
Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in UK
In Britain, TNT Sport 1 will air the event and will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.
Asia Cup 2023 Live streaming in Australia
Asia Cup 2023 will be aired by Fox Sports while mobile users can watch live streaming on FOXTel app.